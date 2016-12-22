ENTHUSIASM!

23 June 2014



82 Degrees in Crown Bay St. Thomas. Under Mostly Clear Skies.

80 % humidity

Barometric pressure is 30.05 inches

Wind is from East at 25 MPH

No rain in the last 24 hours at WSTA.



National Weather Service says: A gradual decrease in moisture and the potential for rainfall can be expected today as somewhat drier air is forecast to filter in across the region from the east. The next tropical wave is expected to enter the Eastern Caribbean on Tuesday and affect the local area on Wednesday. After the passage of the wave, weather conditions will improve rapidly with mostly sunny skies and fair weather conditions through the latter part of the week. Across the local waters, waves to five feet and winds to 19 knots are forecast. The tropics remain devoid of any active weather systems.



Forecast : Sun and clouds mixed. High 82F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. 20% Chance of rain



Cruise Ship News carnival Valor at Havensight



Headlines



At the top of the news on !! AIR – June 23 Monday



Biggest yes! The American Cancer Society Relay for Life was the biggest one ever. From 4:00 PM Saturday, through 8:00 AM Sunday, more than 100 teams showed up with the goal of raising a quarter million dollars. They have collected 145,000 with 30 teams still to report. They are working torward that quarter million…. You can still donate. Call 775-5373



Eleven year old Rayne Duff won the 22nd International Optimist Regatta hosted out of the St. Thomas Yacht Club this weekend. Duff is from Tortola, and finished 33 points ahead of his closest competition. Duff not only won the overall championship, but also won the 11 and 12 year old Blue Fleet. Local Sailor Teddy Nicolosi from St. Thomas won the 13- to 15-year-old Red Fleet. And in the Green or Beginner Fleet, 9-year-old Caroline Sibilly from St. Thomas, was the winner. A total of 81 sailors competed in various Fleets. They came from 10 nations – Antigua, Argentina, the British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Germany, Puerto Rico, Spain, the Netherlands, U.S.A, and all three USVI.



Delta Air lines with return this winter with nonstop service from Atlanta to St. Croix. There will have a weekly Saturday service from Atlanta to St. Croix starting December 20 2014 through May 10 2015. Commissioner of Tourism Beverly Nicholson Doty says "We are committed to bolstering service to the entire Territory and these new flights are part of our strategy." Delta will operate MD-88 aircraft with 149 seats. Department of Tourism will match the commitment with a joint marketing strategy. Tickets to the flights are available now.



On Friday, senators debated a bill to ban plastic shopping bags in the territory. If the bill is approved, retailers will be required to use biodegradable bags, compostable plastic bags, paper bags, or reusable bags. Senators learned that ten percent of litter is plastic grocery bags. The bags get into the ocean, choke marine life and get into the food chain. The Bill calls for every operator of a retail store to restrict the use of non-compostable plastic bags by 50-percent of the current volume. It also states that by December 31, 2016, all non-compostable plastic bags would be banned from use within the Territory. The Senators will continue to take testimony, next up is St. John on July 16, 2014. Or send comments in e-mail to Senator Malone at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it .



GERS Board approved a $15 million loan to Tibbar Energy. Tibbar will build a biomass energy plant on St. Croix fueled by giant king grass, to make electricity by burning methane from decomposing plants and manure. Tibbar entered into a 25-year agreement to sell power to the V.I. Water and Power Authority. The GERS board approved the loan, with an interest rate of 10 percent and a term of 10 years.



The Virgin Islands National Guard unveiled a new billboard sign at the John H. Woodson Junior High School on Friday. The Virgin Islands National Guard is going to donate of five signs on St. Croix. All funded by the Virgin Islands Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion using marketing and advertising funds. St. Croix Central and St. Croix Educational Complex, John H. Woodson Junior High School, St. Joseph School and Alfredo Andrews Elementary School will get the new signs.



Hearty Congratulations to the 67 graduates of Adult Education on St. Thomas. 46 got High School diplomas, 21 got GED certificates and all were proud of their accomplishments. The Valedictorian was Golda Halliday and the Salutatorian was heather Skeet, GED top honor to Kinaya Williams. They range from age 16 to 69 years old proving you are never too old to learn.



You're listening to Good News Headlines on WSTA. More news, first this

The St. Thomas St John Board of Elections announced the polling places for the upcoming primary election:

• Tutu Park Mall will serve the voters who normally go to Kean School, Gomez, Curriculum Center, E. Benjamin Oliver and Bertha C. Boschulte.

• CAHS will serve the voters who normally go to Oswald Harris Court or Winston Raymo Center.

• Gladys Abraham Elementary School will serve voters who go to Kerwin Terrace or Ulla Muller School last names A-L.

• Addelita Cancryn Junior High School will serve voters who normally go to Leonard Dober School and Ulla Muller School last names M-Z.

• Sibley will serve Sibley A and B.



The St. Thomas / St. John board of elections will be seeking workers for the 2014 elections. Applicants should be registered voters from all political persuasions. Positions will include: judges, poll workers, clerks, monitors, facilitators. If you are interested please contact: elections system of the virgin islands



The University of the Virgin Islands has contracted Austin Advertising to conduct brand and market research on behalf of the University. The research will be conducted using focus groups, on-line surveys, telephone surveys, self-administered questionnaires and facilitator-administered questionnaires. Members of the community will be randomly selected to participate. This is totally anonymous. If you get a call about the University, please answer the questions.



St. Croix Economic Development Initiative has a Primary Candidates Forum Series this evening at Club Comanche St. Croix in Christiansted. This evening the forum starts with a meet and greet from 4:30 to 5:30 pm and then the senate candidate forum from 5:30 to 7:30 pm. Ms. Seanise Jeffers who won the Caribbean Got Talent Voice Competition, will perform during Meet & Greet, and sing the Virgin Islands Anthem and National Anthem at the forum.





Our good news maker of the day is Horace Turnbull. His Broadway news show called quote boys" tells the story of one of the nation's first racially integrated Army units. A simple theater troupe! His show is on stage this week in Minneapolis Minnesota. Horace Turnbull has made a name for himself in New York choreographing radio city music Hall Christmas spectacular's and as the dance consultant to the national tour Funny Girl and other choreography work.



Our virtue of the week is Enthusiasm. Enthusiasm is being cheerful, happy and full of spirit. It is doing something wholeheartedly and eagerly. When you are enthusiastic, you have a positive attitude. Enthusiasm is being inspired. You are practicing enthusiasm when you:

Smile, laugh and enjoy what you do

Look forward to something eagerly

Have a positive attitude

Do things wholeheartedly

Look on the bright side

Are inspired by the wonders of life



Say this affirmation: I am full of enthusiasm. I give 100% to whatever I do. I use my imagination. I am open to the wonders in store for me today.