We are #1 Top Destination in the Caribbean

26 June 2014



83 Degrees in Crown Bay St. Thomas. Under Mostly Clear Skies.

79 % humidity

Barometric pressure is 30.06 inches

Light Wind from East at 13 MPH

No rain in the last 24 hours at WSTA.



National Weather Service says: Hazy and mostly sunny skies and high temperatures are expected for today with limited or no shower activity across the Virgin Islands. Across the local waters, seas to five feet and winds to 18 knots are forecast There are no active tropical weather systems at this time.



Forecast : Partly cloudy. High 84F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. 20% Precip.



Cruise Ship News No Ships Today



At the top of the news on !! AIR – June 26 Thursday



Crime is down. Police Commissioner Rodney Querrard told the Senate Finance Committee. Violent crime is down 19%. Rape is down 32%. Crimes against property burglaries and larcenies are down 38%. St. Croix's robberies down 53%. That's all great news. But, how will the Police Department manage after 54 police officers retire this year? And eight more in 2015. And that’s just ST Thomas. 66 more are eligible to retire on St. Croix! Across the territory 137 our police officers are eligible to retire in the next 2 years. Querrard told senators he is recruiting new personnel. There are thirty-five young people entering the police academy. What he really needs is raises for the supervisory personnel to keep experienced hands on-board. The Police Department's proposed budget is $57 million of which eighty-one percent in salaries. They're expecting to spend $7 million on overtime.



The Fire service has the same problem. It's losing personnel to retirement faster than they can be replaced. Sixty-two fire personnel have retired. Since 2007. And that means manpower shortages. The fire service is forty-nine personnel ready to retire.



Today the Senate Finance Committee will hear from the governor's Bureau of economic research, the Board of Education and the rules committee will meet in the afternoon with a list of nominations.



The housing authority has been back in local hands. Only a few weeks, and already a major decision. The abandoned DeChabert housing community will go. $4 million from HUD in Washington spells the end of the vacant housing community in Christiansted. 264 empty units. All in dilapidated condition. It's been vacant for eight years. Abandoned. on the other hand < the land looks like nineteen acres right in Christiansted. The housing authority board chose Luis Sylvester as their Board Chairman, and George Blackwell as Vice Chairman.



Water and power authority board met on Wednesday. They approved a 2015 fiscal year budget of $314.9 million, of which 227 is from the LEAC revenue. They got an update on the propane project – moving forward quickly. The board approved plans to source all of their vehicles from the Caribbean auto Mart and standardize on a single type of automobile.



Delegate Dr. Donna Christensen and Basil Ottley candidates for Governor and Lieutenant Governor have a BBQ at their Headquarters across from Frenchtown US Post Office every Thursday and Friday from 4:30 PM. Everyone is welcome.



Chamber of Commerce has Business-after-hours from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM. with the famous cash bar, Hors d'oeuvres, 50-50 raffle and business networking. This Thursday June 12 the host is Forever Flowers.



The next-generation network will open a digital access center at the Department of Human Services Knud Hansen Complex today. The center has eight computers. The tables conform with ADA standards. It is open to seniors who use the recreation center. Next up, seniors taking the digital literacy class



1 Waste management authority has workshops were all solid waste haulers were are permitted and licensed in the territory.

On St. John Thursday, June 26 from 10 a.m. to one p.m. the legislature.

On St. Thomas Friday, June 27 nine a.m. to noon at the university's administration conference center building..



Finally this: We're number one. This is one where we want to be number one. Yes is a report produces a list of the best places to visit in the Caribbean. We’ve been on that list for years. Now, U.S. News & World Report put the US Virgin Islands at the top of the list. Number one. They like our Carnival festivities, they like the unspoiled beauty of St. John, and the rich history of St. Croix. Who's number two? Cayman Islands, then St. Kitts and Nevis. Commissioner of Tourism Beverly Nicholson Doty says this fits right in with the Virgin Islands Nice campaign. We are number one in the Caribbean, and we are tenth in the best places to visit in USA category. Eleventh and the world's best places to visit. A big thank you to the U.S. News & World Report for recognizing our excellence. Everybody's allowed to feel good all day!