We mourn the loss of Jamsie.

27 June 2014



82 Degrees in Crown Bay St. Thomas. Under Mostly Clear Skies.

78 % humidity

Barometric pressure is 30.03 inches

Light Wind from East at 9 MPH

No rain in the last 24 hours at WSTA.



National Weather Service says: It will be another warm day with temperatures in the 80's and reaching the 90's in some places. Rain is not expected. Bazy skies across the region. Easterly winds of five miles per hour, increasing to 15 with higher gusts. The haze will begin to go away this afternoon and mostly be gone by Saturday. A tropical wave may bring a showers late on Sunday . Effects will be minimal. Across the local waters, seas to five feet and winds to 20 knots (23 miles per hour) are expected today and tonight. The tropics are tranquil.



Forecast : A mix of clouds and sun. High 84F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph, 10% Chance of rain.



Cruise Ship News No Ships Today



At the top of the news on !! AIR – June 27 Friday



The Senate rules committee met Thursday. They held a bill to establish a Virgin Islands Commissions on Ethics and Conflicts of Interest. The plan is for a seven member commission to hold annual hearings on conflicts of interest and ethics. With a staff of eight employees, lawyers, investigators, trainers, support staff, office space, stationary, web site… Senators like the idea. But said fix the details. A code of ethics would be a good start. Whoops, no source of funding. Tabled.



They also held in committee and act requiring the Director of the Internal Revenue Bureau to offset the excise tax and gross receipts tax liability of any person or business operating in the Virgin Islands against any amount of money that the Government of the Virgin Islands owes to that person or business. Held in committee.



The Committee unanimously approved several nominations:

• Dr. Kenneth Fox - Board of Podiatry Examiners, St. Thomas/St. John

• Mr. Ian Michael Douglas - Pharmacy Board, District of St. Thomas/St. John

• Dr. Robert John DeBonis - Board of Chiropractic Examiners, St. Thomas/St. John

• Mr. Andrew Rutnik - Public Service Commission, St. Thomas/St. John



Tibbar Energy is back in the news. They are funding for Virgin Islands students in summer training in agriculture at Kentucky State University now through July 25. The student pursue intensive classroom and field activities in agricultural science. Here's a chance to expose young Virgin Islanders to study and career opportunities in agriculture. A big thank you to Kentucky State University and Tibbar Energy.



The next generation network fiber optic network is coming up on its deadline. And president Larry Kupfer says more Internet service providers are cropping up with cheaper, faster service by connecting to the network. The Bureau of Information Technology is getting a bargain on Internet costs from Orbitel. And Orbitel isn't getting those EDCx the special tax breaks business. Kupfer said we are now seeing what we envision from the beginning which is access to incredibly high speed information that is more secure and dependable at greatly reduced costs. He said there were lots of rumors swirling around the high-speed broadband network. None of them are true. Get ready because high-speed Internet's becoming available to everyone.



Sadly we note the passing of James "Jamesie" Brewster. Who is known to everyone for his charisma, lyrics and quelbe music. He was known as the King of scratch band music. He was humorous, provocative, and fun. As a boy, his father wanted him to play drums, but he wanted to play guitar so badly he made his own guitar of the sardine can and a piece of lumber. It was his signature instrument. Sixty years later he was still playing on handmade guitars. His songs were about everyday incidents and give us a rich oral history of Christian culture. We loved his music. We loved his character. The King of Scratch is Gone.



Delegate Dr. Donna Christensen and Basil Ottley candidates for Governor and Lieutenant Governor have a BBQ at their Headquarters across from Frenchtown US Post Office every Thursday and Friday

from 4:30 PM. Everyone is welcome.



The St. Thomas, St. John, board of elections has an emergency board meeting today at 430 at the election systems office in Lockhart Garden. They will be discussing the effort to reach out to the public, absentee ballots, and conditions that are adversely affecting the upcoming elections.



The Shiloh Seventh-day Adventist church hosts a free health screening on Saturday from seven a.m. to nine a.m. at Tutu high-rise community center. They'll be testing for blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol.



Also Saturday the young professional network and the League of Women Voters are registering voters. Now is the time. There Tutu Park mall on Saturday from nine a.m. to noon.



Waste management authority has workshops were all solid waste haulers were are permitted and licensed in the territory. On St. Thomas today from 9:00 AM to noon at the university's administration conference center building.



Senator Tregenza roach will have host office hours on St. John today at the Legislative Complex in Cruz Bay from 1:00 PM 5:00 PM. Call for an appointment 693-3686.



sends Hearty Congratulations to Virgin Islander Dr. Linneth Thomas-Edwards, for her trendsetting research exploring HIV/AIDS in the US Virgin Islands. Senator Myron D. Jackson says her work was selected recently for presentation by the American Public Health Association. Dr. Thomas-Edwards’s abstract, entitled "Condom Use Among Adult Residents in the U.S. Virgin Islands," was chosen this month and confirmed for Poster presentation during the 142nd APHA Annual Meeting and Exposition. She will deliver the work in November in New Orleans.