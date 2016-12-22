20 October 2014



83 degrees in Crown Bay St. Thomas. Cloudy skies



79 % humidity



29.95 is the Barometric pressure.



Wind from East at 5 MPH



A trace of rain in the last 24 hours at WSTA. 21.63 inches so far this year.







National Weather Service:



An upper level trough will continue across the Virgin Islands today dissipating as it moves to the northeast. Available moisture will remain near normal levels allowing for the development of one or two isolated showers. No Storms on the Horizon.







Forecast for today calls for: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. High 84F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. North swells will continue to affect the Atlantic waters with seas to four feet. Mariners should exercise caution across the local waters.







Cruise Ship News Carnival Sunshine and Carnival Valor are at Havensight Dock





That was a big weekend. On St. Croix, they held World Food Day on Sunday with a throng of people coming out to enjoy the ambience and the attention on food. The super chef students had to create a meal out of eggplant, passion fruit and beef, which led to some interesting combinations.







On St. Thomas the US Virgin Islands British Virgin Islands friendship activities took over downtown Charlotte Amalie on Saturday morning with a huge breakfast and cultural event. And on Sunday it was the October Sunday folk music festival at Magen’s Bay Beach. This year put on by the Family Resource Center. Fred Watts and Polly Watts enjoyed the accolades, and got to relax. And more than 100 people came to see the Pop Up Art Gallery in Yacht Haven Grande on Friday







Are our hospitals ready for them Ebola ? Well, yes, with more work ahead. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has established protocols among emergency responders, healthcare facilities and health practitioners. The idea is to make sure everyone is ready in case a case of Ebola arrives in the Virgin Islands. While there are no local cases, now is the time to prepare and measure levels of readiness. According to Commissioner of health Darice Plaskett, most of the physicians and medical staff are appraised of the issues of Ebola, but we are short on critical equipment; protective suits, head coverings, face shield, goggles and other equipment. We are not alone. Most hospitals in the US do not have all this equipment. It’s not a matter of expense. It’s a matter of getting it here. And that is on the way. Department of Health is planning a tabletop exercise to test all systems, just in case. The idea is to make sure that everybody knows their part and how to act in the event of an emergency. There are mandatory meetings for hospital staff starting today. You are reminded; there are no cases of Ebola in our region. Moreover the three cases in Texas have come to their logical conclusion. The people who were in quarantine have been released.







Commissioner Public Works Darryl Smalls was on WSTA this morning talking about plans to repair the road beside Western cemetery. That road will be closed down while they repair it. We will tell you when. They’re going to make major repairs to drainage and resurface it. Smalls said they are making progress to resurface Brookman Road, and the road to Coki Point and several roads on St. Croix and St. John. He also said they’re working on the new schedule for VITRAN busses to improve service. Oh - - the two ferry boats that are supposed to travel St. Thomas to St. John - - They are poised to begin service. The franchisees have picked up their contracts and are ready to roll. First person who rides in the new ferries call us so we know







The Disability Rights Center released a report about the accessibility of polling stations in the territory. Overall access is good on St. Croix; excellent on St. Thomas - St. John. While several sites got poor grades meaning they are inaccessible to wheelchairs, they have problems with ramps or narrow doorways or bathrooms were inaccessible. On St. Croix, Charles Emanuel Elementary school has a problem so does your Eulalie Rivera Elementary School. On St. Thomas Leonard Dober elementary school has no parking for the disabled, nor bathrooms that are ADA compliant. Meanwhile the Board of Elections has stopped using St. Gerard’s Hall on St. Croix, which was inaccessible.





On St. Croix, there is a new The Town Hall meeting every Monday evening at the 2+2 Restaurant & Lounge at 7:30 pm every Monday. This is not a candidate forum, it’s a voter forum where you get to asked the candidates pertinent questions. Tonight 7:30 at the 2+2 Restaurant







Eight soldiers in the Virgin Islands National Guard who are part of the 661 military police detachment got a farewell yellow ribbon ceremony on St. Thomas over the weekend. They are leaving Tuesday to Fort Dix, New Jersey before they spend up to 9 months in Afghanistan. There is a ceremony today for members of the unit from St. Croix.







Today is the National Day on Writing. The theme is: Writing about our communities. What communities are you a part of? Which one matters to you most? What do people need to know about this community? How can you communicate that? Teachers are asked to engage their students in a writing exercise today. Happy National Day on Writing!







This is National School Bus Safety Week. The theme is “AT MY STOP, YOU STOP.” Motor vehicle operators should stop when a school bus stops. If the flashing red lights are on, and the stop sign is extended - then you must stop. Also as Halloween approaches, it is not time to damage school buses. Or throw things out of the bus. Student who violate the rules will pay for the damage they create. At the first sign of dangerous behavior bus service will be suspended for that bus stop for a period of time.







Our virtue of the week is Reliability. Reliability means that others can depend on you. You keep your commitments and give your best to every job. You are responsible. You don't forget, and you don't need to be reminded. Other people can relax knowing things are in your reliable hands You are practicing reliability when you ..



* Make promises you can keep



* Really care about doing what you promise



* Return things you borrow



* Plan ahead



* Do your best and finish on time



* Find another way if obstacles occur







Say this Affirmation: I am reliable. I keep my promises. Others can depend on me. Nothing can stop me from giving my best.