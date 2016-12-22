The Ferries are Running!

21 October 2014



84 degrees in Crown Bay St. Thomas. Cloudy skies



73 % humidity



29.94 is the Barometric pressure.



Wind from East at 11 MPH



A trace of rain in the last 24 hours at WSTA. 21.63 inches so far this year.







National Weather Service: During the morning hours today, moisture will remain near normal levels which means passing showers across the waters surrounding the Virgin Islands. A relatively drier weather pattern is expected for Wednesday and Thursday. No Storms on the Horizon.







Forecast for today calls for: Mostly sunny. High 83F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. The chance of rain is 20% Across the local waters, winds to 15 knots and seas to five feet are expected.







Cruise Ship News Carnival Glory is at Havensight Dock





At the top of the news on !! AIR – October 21 Tuesday



Dept. Public Works Commissioner Darryl Smalls says the first of the St. Thomas St John ferry boats is in operation today and he expects the second one to set sail tomorrow. It has been a long time coming, but apparently all of the paperwork, insurance, contracts, Coast Guard inspections and haggling over the size of the Governor subsidy are passed. The ferries are sailing from Red ook to Cruz Bay St John. Finally.







When the government sells bonds, we assume that the banks and lawyers involved all know what they’re doing. However, a mistake was made when the government issued $290 million worth of bonds in 2006. The lawyers and banks advised our government that the bond issue is tax-exempt. However, during a recent IRS audit, it was discovered that at least $80 million. The issue did not qualify for tax-exempt status. The IRS wants $13 million. Now the public finance authority and the government have filed a malpractice lawsuit seeking punitive and compensatory damages for the failures of the law firm and the Bank of America to get the bond issue right. The suit seeks to recover the $13.6 million payment to the IRS and all related costs, professional fees and expenses related to financing the IRS settlement.







Sometimes the news goes by and you miss it passing. Sometimes it takes sleuths like the reporters at the source online to find the story. The St. Thomas coastal zone management approved plans back in September for a major landfill project in the Charlotte Emily Harbor. That you didn’t notice that one go by. Phase one was approved meaning landfill from Hospital Gade to Long Bay Road and the rest of the project was approved in Sept from Fort Christian to Windward Passage. WHat’s coming is a four lane road with a median strip all the way from Windward Passage to Lucinda Millin Home – the road will wrap around the Legislature building and feature a promenade and vista points. 5.71 acres of submerged land will be filled for the wider road.







The Supervisor of Elections says that EARLY VOTING begins TODAY through Friday, October 31. You can vote now ! The election offices are open weekdays from 10am to 6pm in each district.



On St Croix at Sunny Isle Annex Unit 4 (adjacent to the Social Security Office)



On St. Thomas at 9200 Lockhart Gardens (above Banco Popular)



On St John Estate Enighed, St. John VI



"all first time voters must present identification when they come in to vote."



That "NO ELECTIONEERING is permitted at the polling sites. The polling sites are campaign free zones







What’s with the price of gasoline? In the states prices are below three dollars a gallon. While in the Virgin Islands were paying $3.40 for regular and $3.60 for premium. Senator Tregenza Roach thinks that HOVENSA is not passing the benefits of lower rates to the customers. They are enjoying the profits they get from higher prices. While on HOVENSA, what happened to the company that was interested in buying the refinery? No news.





You’re listening to Good News Headlines on WSTA. More news, first this







You are reminded of the teacher’s in-service education workshops coming up. Schools in both districts have professional development workshops. On St Croix on Friday the 24th. On St. Thomas and St John on Monday the 27th. There was an error in an earlier announcement that saidall schools in both districts on both Friday and Monday – that is incorrect. Public Schools will be closed Friday on St. Croix. Public Schools will be closed Monday on St. Thomas and St. John.







Lew Muckle Elementary School has a Parent-Teacher’s Association meeting this evening at 5:30 p.m. in the cafeteria. You will have an election of officers, discuss the needs of children with disabilities, and get the school’s administration report. Time for Parents and stakeholders to have their say about the school.







Are you interested in becoming a police officer or corrections officer? The division of personnel has scheduled the entrance examination for the week of December 1 through the 5th. If you have a high school diploma, proof of US citizenship, you’re 20 years old and have a valid driver’s license, you could be a candidate. The application package is available from now through October 31 at the division of personnel on Kronprindsens gade on St. Thomas or Orange Grove, St. Croix. Get your app in and they will give you a Preparation manual for the police examination. Your degree from an accredited institution will now be accepted if you studied police science, criminal justice, certain social sciences, criminology, forensic science, accounting, or business administration. For more information call Loretta David at 774-8588







This is National School Bus Safety Week. The theme is “AT MY STOP, YOU STOP.” Motor vehicle operators should stop when a school bus stops. If the flashing red lights are on, and the stop sign is extended - then you must stop.







Episcopal Deanery of St. Thomas St John is having a series of political forums – the first is for the candidates for St. Thomas St John Senator on Tuesday October 21 from 6 to 9:00 PM at All Saints Cathedral Church.







µ 10 The Office of Veterans Affairs has rescheduled its planning events for Veterans Day and the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War. The Office of Veterans Affairs is holding meetings to gain input from Vietnam Veterans. Today at 10:00 am at the Legislature Building in St. John - open to all veterans.







We have a concert tonight. On the WICO dock as Dion Parsons is bringing us a concert with Tommy Pilgrim and the Unity Band – the opening act is the Dynamite Rays Jazz Band from Ivanna Eudora Kean High School. This evenings concert is from 5:30 through 9:30 at the WICO Dock. Remember to bring your chair. And it is free.







The soldiers from the Virgin Islands National Guard 661 military police detachment are leaving today to Fort Dix, New Jersey before they spend up to 9 months in Afghanistan. We wish them well and look forward to their safe return.