22 October 2014



National Weather Service: A few patches of low level moisture embedded in the easterly trade wind flow will continue to move westward across the Virgin Islands today. However, a generally fair weather pattern is expected to prevail today and tomorrow. As an overall drier air mass moves across the local islands, early morning showers can be expected. No Storms on the Horizon



Forecast for today calls for: Sunny. High near 85F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. The chance of rain is 20%. Mariners can expect winds to 14 knots and seas to 4 feet today.



Freedom of the Seas, and Norwegian Getaway, and Disney Fantasy are at Havensight Dock

Norwegian Gem is at Austin Monsanto Marine Terminal:



Good News for dogs! Commissioner of Police Rodney F. Querrard cut the ribbon yesterday for the new VIPD K-9 Complex on St. Croix. Construction on the $1.9 million project began back in May. And the facility includes kennels, a dog wash area, a room for the handlers, a training area, stadium lights in an eco-friendly facility with solar hot water heaters, skylights and energy-saving features. After the opening ceremonies, there was a K-9 demonstration at the Patrick Sweeney Police Headquarters.



The port authority project to dredge Crown Bay Marina completed first phase, on Tuesday. They have been dredging inside that Marina for several weeks and they still have more to do. The hard news is that the Port Authority is not received its permit from the Army Corps of Engineers to conduct dredging of West Gregerie channel and the north side of the cruise ship pier. That work is supposed to take eight weeks and the Port Authority wants it done before the season begins in November. Timing sounds tight.



Early voting is popular. The board of elections reports more than 100 people came into the election office to cast ballots on the first day of early voting. 108 on St. Croix, and 111 on St. Thomas. If you go in, they will give you a ballot, you’ll fill it out, and the bullet in a locked box. It does not get scanned immediately. They will do the scanning after election day. Early voting continues through the end of October. On St. Croix. The election office in Sunny Isle, on St. Thomas and Lockhart garden, and on St. John in estate Enighed.



With tremendous sadness we announce the passing of Peter Gruber, a local philanthropist to a supported science and education. His Peter Gruber international prize honors scientific work in cosmology, genetics, neuroscience, justice, and women’s rights. His substantial donation to the VI Montessori school allowed that school to become a 12 year institution with an international focus. On a happier note the Montessori school. Peter Gruber international Academy has a full Festival coming up Saturday, November 1, from noon to five p.m. at the school.



You are reminded of the teacher’s in-service education workshops coming up. On St Croix on Friday the 24th. On St. Thomas and St John on Monday the 27th. There was an error in an earlier announcement that said all schools in both districts on both Friday and Monday – that is incorrect. Public Schools will be closed Friday on St. Croix. Public Schools will be closed Monday on St. Thomas and St. John.



Are you interested in becoming a police officer or corrections officer? The division of personnel has scheduled the entrance examination for the week of December 1 through the 5th. If you have a high school diploma, proof of US citizenship, you’re 20 years old and have a valid driver’s license, you could be a candidate. The application package is available from now through October 31 at the division of personnel on Kronprindsens gade on St. Thomas or Orange Grove, St. Croix. For more information call Loretta David at 774-8588



The St. John’s Episcopal Church on King street, in Christiansted is celebrating its 254th anniversary of founding of the Church. To celebrate this Historical occasion they have a holy Eucharist and healing service today at noon. Plus a panel discussion on health issues this evening at six p.m.



Thursday is the nationwide “Take Back the Night.” Vigil against domestic violence. There will be ceremonies in Frederiksted, St. Croix, Cruz Bay, St. John and downtown Charlotte, Emily St. Thomas. The Family Resource Center has a Domestic Violence Awareness March & Candlelight Vigil on Thursday October 23 from 5:30 PM at Emancipation Garden. To volunteer call 776-3966! There is a similar candlelight vigil in the Frank Powell Park on St. John starting at five p.m. and on St. Croix the women’s coalition will host a march beginning at six p.m. in Frederiksted, at the fish market down Strand Street to the Clocktower for loudly.



University of the Virgin Islands continues the election form with a session for candidates for Governor and Lieutenant Governor this evening on St. Thomas at the Reichhold Center for the Performing Arts. On Thursday evening on St. Croix at the Great Hall of the Albert Sheen Campus. The sessions for Lieutenant Governor Candidates will run from six p.m. to 7:15. The gubernatorial candidates are on stage from 7:30 to 9 pm both days.



Big day today for the Virgin Islands Lottery with their special second chance drawing. If you buy a full sheet of lottery tickets for Thursday’s drawing and you don’t win, you get to play it again and enter your ticket online. For a chance to win a 2014 Jeep Wrangler. Join the lottery today at US Post Office Square between 9:00 AM and 2:00 PM - with every purchase, you could be the lucky winner of lottery merchandise, gift cards and more.