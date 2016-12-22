Early Voting is Popular!

23 October 2014



84 degrees in Crown Bay St. Thomas. Cloudy skies

79 % humidity

29.93 is the Barometric pressure.

Wind from East at 9 MPH

A trace of rain in the last 24 hours at WSTA. 21.63 inches so far this year.



National Weather Service: Patches of low level moisture in the easterly trade wind will move west across the Virgin Islands today. Early morning showers can be expected. As a tropical wave approaches from the east, there’s an increased potential for showers late this afternoon and tonight. No Storms on the Horizon!



Forecast for today calls for: A good deal of sunshine. High 84F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. The chance of rain is 20%. Mariners can expect winds to 14 knots and seas to four feet today.



At the top of the news on !! AIR – October 23 Thursday



Another court decision that clears the way for this November’s election. District court judge Curtis Gomez dismissed a suit to disqualify Basil Ottley from being a candidate for Lieutenant Governor. The judge also dismissed an effort by some of the other campaigns to join the suit. The judge said it was too late in the election process and that granting the motion would violate the rights of voters. Moreover, the judge said that Ottley is a bona fide resident of the Virgin Islands and noted that during his time working for the territory near Washington he did not pay taxes in the states or vote in the states there. Basil Ottley is on the ballot.



Meanwhile the candidates squared off last night at the University. Before an audience of some 150 people, they exchanged predictions on how soon the GERS would fail and how to solve the problem. They differed on whether to hire more employees or freeze the size of our government and squared off for over which comes first, a Constitution or revising our status. Another point of contention was how to solve the hospital’s problem. The University of the Virgin Islands continues the election forum this evening on St. Croix - Great Hall - Albert Sheen Campus. The Lieutenant Governor candidates are on stage from 6:00 PM to 7:15. The gubernatorial candidates are on stage from 7:30 to 9 pm.



Early voting is popular. More than 100 people came to cast ballots on the first day of early voting. That day officials took the completed ballot and put it in a locked box. Not scanned immediately. That disturbed many voters. They want their votes counted - right now. Make sure there is no error. People want immediate feedback. The joint board of elections will be publicly feeding all of the early voting ballots into the voting machines today at 10 am and it will continue to process early ballots immediately. You can vote now through the end of October. On St. Croix at the election office in Sunny Isle, on St. Thomas at Lockhart garden, and on St. John in estate Enighed.



Are we only over the hump with chikungunya? Health department epidemiologist Esther Ellis says she’s not 100 percent sure but the numbers have declined. Back in October for the territory of 954 suspected cases of chikungunya. St. Thomas at the most. Dr Ellis wants to watch the numbers for a few more weeks. She notices that some people get better and then relapse. There are cases in India and South Africa where people have had symptoms for as much as 10 months.



Good news from St. Croix: Contractors began working on the cannon carriages at Fort Christenveern on Wednesday. Four of the 18 pound cannons are getting new carriages. Plus the National Park is adding another 18 pound cannon, two six pound cannons and one eight pounder. The Cannon carriages have been deteriorating for years. Temporarily, portions of the Fort are off-limits to the public. The work should be done by the end of October.



Governor John P. de Jongh, Jr. joined Michael and Susan Hancock, the owners of St. Thomas Jet Center to dedicate a new facility that will provide Customs and Border services o passengers arriving on private aircraft from non-U.S. locations. St. Thomas Jet Center built a 2,000 square foot stand-alone building that will be staffed by federal Customs and Border Protection personnel and provide all services required by in-bound non-commercial passengers. Surprise – The Governor was pleased and surprised, to learn that the building was named in his honor. A plaque reads, “The Governor John P. de Jongh General Aviation Customs and Border Protection Facility.”





Department of Education reminds you that all schools in both districts are closed on Friday and Monday. There are teacher’s in-service education workshops. All schools in both districts are closed on both Friday and on Monday. All schools, both districts, both Friday and Monday.



While the St. Thomas, St. John Federation of teachers have the annual TEACH conference on Friday, October 24 at the Bertha C. Boschulte school from 7:30 in the morning until 3:30 in the afternoon.



Banco Popular will host the next St. Thomas - St. John Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours this evening from 5:30 - 7:30 pm at Valentino McBean Regional Office Building of BancoPopular in Altona. There will be complimentary hors d’oeuvres, door prizes, 50/50 Raffle and The Famous Chamber Cash Bar. We encourage members, guests and potential members to attend!



SevenMinusSeven gallery presents a movie tonight at 7:00 PM in the Tillett Garden open studio space. Tonight’s movie is called You Me and Everyone We Know. It’s about a lonely shoe salesman and an eccentric performance artist struggling to connect in this unique take on contemporary life. Tonight at seven o’clock in the Tillett Garden open studio space



Coming up Saturday, the St. Croix Board of Realtors and the Family Council of the Juan Luis Hospital have their first blood drive on Saturday from 9 in the morning until 2 in the afternoon at the new Seaside Market in Gallows Bay, aka Schooner Bay Market. The Board of Realtors is encouraging everyone to come out and donate blood.



Family Resource Center invites everyone to Emancipation Gardens on this evening at 5:30PM for the Domestic Violence Awareness March and Candlelight Vigil. They are marching from Emancipation Gardens, up Government Hill, down Hospital Gade, down the waterfront past the Legislature, and ending up in Emancipation Gardens for the candlelight vigil. Joining the march will be the CAHS Marching Band, Pan-in-Motion, Addelita Cancryn School Drumline, Girls-On-The-Go, Kean School Marching Band, Charlotte Amalie High School JROTC, the St. Thomas Reformed Church, YWCA and folks from the Attorney General's office – all have committed to march this evening. Take a stand against domestic violence! This evening at 5:30. To volunteer call 776-3966!



On St John – there is a similar candlelight vigil in the Frank Powell Park on St. John starting at five p.m. and on St. Croix the women’s coalition will host a march beginning at six p.m. in Frederiksted, at the fish market down Strand Street to the Clocktower for a rally.



Congratulations to the top spellers in the St. Croix Educational Complex foreign language classes held a Spanish spelling bee. It was part of the school’s observance of National Hispanic Heritage Month. 3rd place went to Monét Roserie, 2nd place Heakey Ramos, and the tops banish speller at the education complex is Aaron Nickie. The top two battled for over 10 rounds before Nickie emerged the champion by correctly spelling “extraño.” (Ex-TRAN-yo)



