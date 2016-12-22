Early Voting Halted on St Croix

27 October 2014



84 degrees in Crown Bay St. Thomas. Cloudy skies

80 % humidity

29.92 is the Barometric pressure.

Wind from East at 4 MPH

A trace of rain in themls last 24 hours at WSTA. 21.63 inches so far this year.



National Weather Service: A generally fair and stable weather pattern is expected to prevail across the Virgin Islands early this week. A wetter pattern is forecast for mid week as another tropical wave moves across the local area. No Storms on the Horizon.



Forecast for today calls for:

Across the regional waters, mariners can expect four foot seas and winds to 14 knots.



Cruise Ship News Carnival valor is at Havensight Dock



At the top of the news on !! AIR – October 27 Monday



Early voting has turned into a problem. Now that the Supreme Court has declared Alicia “Chucky” Hansen’s name must be stricken from the ballot. The present ballots have her name on the form. Election supervisor Carolyn Fawkes suspended early voting on St. Croix. While early voting on St. Thomas and St. John is not affected. St. Croix early voting resume as soon as they have fresh ballots without Hansen’s name. Yesterday, elections chairman Adelebert Bryan called an emergency meeting for 9:00 AM Sunday morning. He was the only one present. The topic on the agenda was the removal of Hansen’s name from the ballot. He thinks the only option is to reprint the ballots since the stickers over Hansen’s name might interfere with the voting machines. No one has yet figured out what to do with the early ballots from people who have already used them with Hansen’s name on board.



The Board of Trustees of the University the Virgin Islands met over the weekend and voted to increase tuition by five percent. Starting in the fall of 2015, a part-time undergraduate resident would pay $147 per credit. A full-time undergraduate will pay $4,400 per year. Nonresidents attending UVI full-time will pay $13,230 per year.



Hearty congratulations are in order. The University set a goal. Get more than 50 percent of the alumni to donate during Annual Giving. Back in 2009, about 6% of alumni contributed. In 2012 with the 50-for-50 challenge, the rate jumped to 42 percent. And in 2013, the University alumni hit a record! 51.73 percent of the alumni made a contribution to the University. This was a record. And made UVI #1 among Historically Black Colleges and Universities. They won an award. During this year’s campaign, 52.49 percent of UVI Alumni made a contribution. Now they want to do it three years in a row. The Trustees set a goal of getting 54.49 percent of the alumni to contribute. The goal is to raise $2.5 million.



Hearty congratulations to Vice Provost of Access and Enrollment, Nicole Gibbs. Her crew won the presidents appreciation award for the role in increasing freshman enrollment. Gibbs and Xuri Allen, director of admissions recruitment accepted the award. The UVI board of trustees approved dates for the 2015 commencement: Wednesday, May 13 and Thursday, May 14. They approved the list of candidates for honorary doctoral degrees.



What’s the story with HOVENSA’s fuel price? The price of gasoline has been falling in the states. While our price has been steady. HOVENSA hasn’t dropped the price of gasoline since July. Last week, Consumer Affairs Commissioner Wayne Biggs asked refinery to specify the details of their pricing mechanism so the government could understand how HOVENSA sets the rack rate. Meanwhile HOVENSA dropped the rack rate for gasoline by five cents for regular this week.



You’re listening to Good News Headlines on WSTA. More news, first this



Department of Education reminds you that all public schools in both districts are closed today. There are teacher’s in-service education workshops. All public schools in both districts are closed today. All public schools, both districts, today.



Kittitians in Paradise present their annual honoree Gala on Saturday, November 15 at seven o’clock at Victor’s New Hideout. Tickets are now available from the Good News Guy here at WSTA. If you would like to come to Kittitians in Paradise dinner Gala on Saturday, November 15. Tickets are available now. Call 774-1340



The disability rights center will hold a workshop on how to understand your child's individual family service plan on Monday, October 27 at 515 at the disability rights center in haven site, St. Thomas.



The economic development authority reminds the public their offices. In St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix will open at 10:30 on Tuesday, October 28 - they have a staff meeting in the morning.



Also tomorrow the Episcopal deanery has a senate debate at All Saints cathedral churchTue Even at 6 to 8:00 PM.





Senator Myron Jackson, of the Committee on Culture, and Historic Preservation and Senator Clifford Graham, of the Committee on Finance have a joint committee meeting on St John at the St. John Legislature in Cruz Bay tomorrow, Tuesday, October 28, at 5:30 pm. The hearing is about findings and proposed solutions for the land tax increases to property owners on St. John. They will explore ways to preserve a community’s land heritage ownership within the 1917 Treaty and tax structure of the Virgin Islands. The public is invited to attend and give testimony. Call 693-3519.



Over the weekend the Virgin Islands National Guard recognized 35 members of its air National Guard component. They held a celebration at the Roebuck industrial Park on St. Croix. Colonel Jeffery D. Buckley will be awarded the Legion of Merit for his years of meritorious performance. Other awards to the Air National Guard include the Air Force Meritorious Service Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal, the Air Force Achievement Medal, other awards and certificates.



Good News Maker of the Day are the volunteers who came out to help the Nigel O. Hodge Foundation with their car wash this weekend. It rained. It poured but the workers kept right on washing cars in the rain. Big Thank You to Justin Woods, Matthew Roudebush, Celena Heyliger, Christine Gibson, and Nitza Torres a Big Thank You from Josephine Hodge.